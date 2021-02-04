Trishala Dutt Recalls Being In A Toxic Relationship; Says Her Then-Boyfriend Treated Her Like Trash

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has never refrained from talking about her personal life on social media. From her struggle with depression to coping up with her beau's demise, the star kid has bared it all in her posts.

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, when a fan asked Trishala if she had ever made mistakes in her relationship, she opened up about being in a toxic relationship several years ago. Trishala revealed that her then-boyfriend treated her like trash and that she has 'grown, learned and is where she is today because of that.'

Saying that she is not 'perfect', Trishala wrote,"This guy I was 'dating' a few years ago & I put the word 'Dating' in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a sh*t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would 'give him a week' to 'think about it'. Wow! Talk about having low self esteem, talk about having no respect for myself. Talk about having zero boundaries. Talk about subconsciously hating myself."

Speaking about his toxic behaviour, she continued, "Anyway, long story short he treated me like trash. Obviously. And everyday I thought 'he's just having a bad day' - 'Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay' 'maybe tomorrow will be better'. And it never got better. It got worse."

Revealing more details about how she couldn't recognize his abusive behaviour then, she added, "He quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it. Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating 'oh, someone got home late' (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing. Now, please don't come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight up dig thrown at me."

Trishala said that her then-boyfriend would 'treat me like sh*t the next day and the rest of the week' because of which she ended up cutting herself off socially.

"So, I stopped hanging out with my friends to prove I'm loyal while he continued living his life and kept going out with his friends! And you know what? He treated me like sh*t regardless if I stayed home or went out lol. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. Is there a dumba** gif on this thing? Because that really deserved to be plastered on my forehead lol," she wrote in her post.

Trishala further opened up about how she came out of that relationship and urged the fan not to feel week. "I've worked on myself for many years after that and did a lot of soul searching for why I stayed in that relationship when | knew better from the beginning. I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay," she told the Instagram user.

Well, it's quite commendable of Trishala to open up about something which many might not be comfortable about talking in public.

