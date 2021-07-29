    For Quick Alerts
      Trishala Dutt Wishes Father Sanjay Dutt On His Birthday With An Airplane Banner In California

      Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 62nd birthday with his family today. To make the actor feel special on his big day, daughter Trishala Dutt wished him by having an aeroplane display a happy birthday banner. Trishala shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories whilst giving a glimpse of the beautiful surprise.

      Dutt, who is celebrating his birthday in the US, received a happy birthday message floating in the California sky. Trishala even penned a sweet birthday message for her father. She wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday papa dukes!!!!@duttsanjay Welcome to the USA. I can’t wait to see you.” She later also shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on her Instagram page.

      Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt too penned a sweet note for her husband on her Instagram page. On his special day, Maanayata shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days😇...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ❤️...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you❤️🤗😘." Check out the post below:

      A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

      On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt’s will soon be seen in the highly anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the film unveiled his fierce and mighty look as Adheera. They took to their Twitter handle to drop a brand new poster of the film featuring Dutt as Adheera and wrote, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me- Adheera. Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt." Take a look!

      Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 22:32 [IST]
      X