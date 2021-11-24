Trolls Attack Aaradhya Bachchan Over Her Walking Style At Airport, But Netizens Come Out In Her Support

It's indeed sad that owing to their parents' stardom, many B-town kids have to face the wrath of trolls. Recently, when a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan coming out of airport surfaced on social media, many netizens poked fun at the little Bachchan's walking style and posted mean comments about her. Not only they targeted her, but also trolled Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hands so firmly.

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

Well, we all know that it's not the first time that Aishwarya is being trolled over her airport pictures, but seeing trolls crossing the limits while targeting a ten-year-old girl is indeed shameful. Fortunately, many sane netizens came out in support of Aaradhya and slammed the trolls for questioning Aaradhya's walking style.

A netizen wrote, "Have some courtesy guys she is 10! Humare gharo main bhi bache hai jo kuch na kuch harkat karte hai so what's a big deal about this walk? Bachi hai kuch bhi maan main aayenga Kar dete. Spare kids and stop being judgmental everywhere."

"People commenting on her walk forgetting that she is 10 year old kid who can get act silly whenever she wants! But making fun of her is showing how lowlife we have become," wrote another netizen.

One more Instagram user requested the trolls not to mock Aaradhya's walking style and wrote, "Please do not say anything about the kid.. Please leave her alone... Thank you."

Meanwhile, recently Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan returned from their short vacation in Maldives. The Bachchan couple flew down to Maldives to celebrate their daughter's tenth birthday.

(Social media posts are unedited.)