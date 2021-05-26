trolls-share-hilarious-memes-on-kamaal-r-khan-after-salman-khan-slaps-defamation-notice

It doesn't happen everyday that Kamaal R Khan requests any actor to do something. Known for his outrageous reviews and hitting Bollywood stars with his below the belt remarks, self-proclaimed critic KRK found himself in a predicament when Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him over his Radhe review.

Salman Khan Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK For His Radhe Review; Latter Reacts

Earlier today, confirming the news, KRK tweeted, "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today."

He further tweeted saying that there is no need to file a case to stop him from reviewing Salman's film. He assured Salman's father Salim Khan that he did not mean to hurt anyone with his review.

KRK wrote, "So I won't review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab!"

KRK's series of tweets had netizens laughing over his helplessness and trolls are leaving no stone unturned to mock the Deshdrohi actor. From sharing memes on him to slamming his controversial videos in the name of film reviews, netizens are making sure that KRK gets a taste of his own medicine.

Check out the memes that have taken Twitter by storm...

KRK to Saleem Saab pic.twitter.com/s4gMLOfQXK — Irfan عرفان 🇮🇳❤️🇸🇩 (@Irfan_M_India) May 26, 2021

after firing Salman bhai on Krk , krk like pic.twitter.com/hS1L3dH6nX — sandip.sharp&growthmind.com (@basfore2000) May 26, 2021

Salim to salman pic.twitter.com/JUgLnc6xKX — Gym carry 👓 (@chotacomment) May 26, 2021

Salim sahb 😭Salim sahb bachalo Mujhe vo nhi chode ga ab galti ho gyi pic.twitter.com/J1CTe7EC6M — I_Am_Sahil (@IAmSahi42667166) May 26, 2021

Le SALMAN KHAN fans to krk pic.twitter.com/RGM7a84BCy — I_Am_Sahil (@IAmSahi42667166) May 26, 2021

It is to be seen how the legal battle between KRK and Salman ends.

Salman Khan's Radhe Becomes His Third WORST Rated Film On IMDb; Kamaal R Khan Cries After Watching The Film

For the unversed, Radhe released on May 13 worldwide. Apart from KRK, the film received negative reactions from many movie-buffs and film critics.