Trolls Slam Shah Rukh Khan For Wearing Sunglasses At Dilip Kumar's Funeral; Defenders Say He Was Hiding Tears

On July 7, 2021, veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last and left for his heavenly abode and many B-town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, etc., attended his funeral and paid their last respects. While netizens praised every star who showed up at Dilip's residence and consoled a grieving Saira Banu, they were unhappy with SRK's appearance.

SRK had sported a white t-shirt and paired it with a pair of denim and sunglasses, but his look irked many trolls, as they questioned SRK why he didn't take off his shades while consoling Saira Banu.

A netizen wrote, "Someone can't console anyone with wearing sunglasses n also can't go there wearing black dress."

"With sunglasses !! Seems was dead drunk last night!! So was covering swollen eyes!! Wonderful way to honor a legend like @TheDilipKumar saab on final journey! We agree the respect you hold for him! Par itna banavati chehra lekar ane ki zarurat nhi thi," wrote another troll.

"Really shah? You went there with shades? We expected better from you atleast," commented another user while slamming SRK's pictures from Dilip Kumar's residence.

Heartbreaking Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Devastated Saira Banu As He Visits Dilip Kumar's Residence

As many trolls continued to attack SRK, his fans came out to defend the superstar and slammed the trolls saying that unlike many stars, the Dilwale actor chose to show up and his gesture should be noticed rather than his appearance. Many defenders also said that SRK had purposely put sunglasses so that he could hide his tears, as he was very close to both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

"Whether Shah Rukh is wearing sunglasses or Anil is wearing a black shirt doesn't matter. They atleast went there to pay their condolences, while others just tweeted for formality," wrote a user.

Rare Footage: Shah Rukh Khan Rolls Red Carpet For Dilip Kumar As The Latter Arrives On Stage With Saira Banu

On more user defended SRK and wrote, "Shahrukh is an actor. We all know that he wore glasses to hide his tears and pain stop attacking him."

What's your take on the entire controversy around SRK's appearance for Dilip Kumar's funeral?