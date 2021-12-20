    For Quick Alerts
      Tushar Kamble Receives An Award For Social Media Influencer In Dubai

      As the saying goes, "Hard work always pays off." Recently, Tushar Kamble received an award for Social Media Influencer in Dubai.

      Tushar Yuvraj Kamble is a fashion blogger and Social media influencer. When he reached over 150000 followers on his Instagram, an almost impossible dream came true for this young man from a middle-class family in Mumbai. Today, Tushar is a successful tech consultant, popular lifestyle blogger and sought-after Indian influencer in Dubai.

      From humble beginnings in Mumbai, born and brought up in a middle class family, Tushar has struggled a lot in life. Despite facing many challenges, Tushar marched ahead in life with persistence and dedication. His skills and talent helped him achieve great feats in life.

      With over 12 years of experience in IT securities and photography and social media influencer, Tushar Kamble is an established IT professional in Dubai. However, his path from struggling techie who lived in a chawl in Mumbai to IT consultant in the great city of Dubai was a challenge.

      Read more about: bollywood
      Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
      X