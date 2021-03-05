Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor & Others To Be Mentors At International Women’s Day Football Tournament

International Women's Day (IWD) 2021 is just three days away. Women's day (March 8, 2021) is indeed a special day for all the ladies, as they cherish this moment by doing various things with their pals. Just like various events in India, the Indian Women's Football Alliance have organized the International Women's Day Football Tournament on March 6, 2021, at St Joseph Ground, Bandra, Mumbai. It will start from 9 am onwards.

Interestingly, the tournament has been predominantly organized for the underprivileged and encourage women empowerment through sports, as this football tournament is entirely curated by women. 10 teams will be participating in the IWD tournament, in which female players between the age of 16 and 32 are participating. Amongst these 10 teams, five are chosen from underprivileged backgrounds via NGOs engaged in football, and the other five are from a similar profile.

Notably, each team will be playing for a specific cause such as 'Education sets me free', 'Dowry kills dignity', 'A blessing called beti' and so on. To uplift their spirit, various celebrities across the country including actors like Kunal Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor have become the mentors of teams. The list also includes - Nandita Shah, Adhuna Akhtar, Bhairavi Jaikishan, Ankit Tanna, Richa Bahl, Nitasha Gaurav, Chef Sarita Pareira, and Nishrin Parikh.

Let's have a look at the list of Mentors and their teams with cause.

