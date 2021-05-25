Tusshar Kapoor Regrets Not Marketing Himself Better; Says He Did Few Films Forcefully

As actor Tusshar Kapoor clocks twenty years in the film industry, he looks back at his journey and spills the beans about his regrets. In his latest conversation with an entertainment portal, Tusshar who made his Bollywood debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2001, said that he regrets doing a few films forcefully because he didn't know how to say 'no' to filmmakers, and also regrets nor marketing himself enough during his initial days in Bollywood.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tusshar said, "I don't have any regrets. Maybe I should have not done a couple of films in the beginning. In the beginning, I had done a few films forcefully. I should have realised that it is okay to say no to a film. I used to feel bad to say no. I should have put my foot down in some ways in the beginning. Those are the only regrets."

He further added, "Maybe I should have done more promotion at the beginning of my career. I was not so good with marketing. I used to shy away from the media initially which I should not have done. There were lots of opportunities back then. I used to say no to everything. I used to say 'no, I do not want to come in front of the media'. But gradually, I started appearing for film promotions. So, probably I should have done more PR at the beginning of my career."

Tusshar further stated that Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee was the turning point for him while Rohit Shetty's Golmaal established him as an actor. He said that apart from these two films, films like Shor In The City, The Dirty Picture, Kya Kool Hai Hum, etc., helped him in showcasing the other side of him to the audiences.

Speaking about working with his sister Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar said, "I worked with my sister as well and she gave me very different opportunities which were not all comedy. I have been part of so many films some 35-40 films and I am happy and miles to go ahead. No looking back and stopping."