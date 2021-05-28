Tusshar Kapoor Reveals How He Reacted When His Career Went Downhill After Making Smashing Debut

Very few actors manage to shine in their debuts and actor Tusshar Kapoor was one of them. He made his Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik's Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the film was a superhit at the box office. Unfortunately, post making a smashing debut Tusshar couldn't deliver hits and his career went downhill, until Khakee happened in 2004.

When Tusshar was asked how he responded in those three years when things didn't go as per his plan, he told Peeping Moon, "In the first film, there's so much focus in making you do well. But after that, you're on your own. No one is pampering you. No one is helping you stand up. You're just trying to survive every day. And in that bargain, you make mistakes. Two years doesn't seem like a lot, but for an actor, we look at our careers very myopically. Even the two-three films that came in that time, they didn't do well. I was quite disappointed. But when Khakee happened, that became a turning point."

Tusshar further said that when his career was in a slump, things were tough for him as he had to fight his own battles and he didn't have too much experience in the film industry. The Golmaal actor further added that it wasn't easy at all to go out every day.

"Trying to be your best is not easy. In stress, you eat, you get anxious, you put on weight. That's the learning curve. You're constantly feeling examined, and judged, and fighting some battle, and gradually, you become stronger," asserted Tusshar.

With respect to work, Tusshar will next be seen in Dhruv Lather's Maarrich which also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a key role.