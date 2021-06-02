Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Why He Has No Plans Of Getting Married; 'I Will Not Share Myself With Anybody'

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor in a recent chat with a leading tabloid, said that he is happy being a single parent to son Laksshya, and has no plans of tying the knot now or in the future either.

Revealing the reason behind the same, the Golmaal actor told ETimes, "I wouldn't have gone through the process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it. I did it at a time and age when I was ready for it and willing to take on the responsibility. I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share myself with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well."

On being asked about how he manages to balance his work and personal life, Tusshar told the tabloid, "I balance both, although it's not that easy to balance my professional and personal life. I am with Laksshya in the morning, then I go to the gym, and work in the afternoon, then I am back with him again, and I work in the night for some script-reading sessions. So, I keep having slots. On weekends, it is a little easier. With work from home, it's very hectic, but my personal time with my son is very fulfilling, very enjoyable. I didn't felt bored in the lockdown, as he was with me and that's the best part about parenting."

Earlier, in one of his interviews, Tusshar Kapoor had revealed that it was Prakash Jha who suggested to him that he should become a father through surrogacy.

On a related note, Tusshar recently completed two decades in the film industry. The actor had made his debut opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Satish Kaushik's 2001 film Mujhe Kucche Kehna Hai. Tusshar told the tabloid that it feels good and very gratifying on clocking 20 years in Bollywood. He further said that he doesn't regret doing any movies because "with every film, you learn a lot, whether it's a good thing or a bad film."

Meanwhile, Tusshar turned producer last year with Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Laxmmi. As an actor, his next project is a dark mystery film titled Marrich in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah.