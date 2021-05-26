Tusshar Kapoor Says He Felt Kareena Kapoor Was Snooty & They Disliked Each Other Before Becoming Friends

It's known to all that Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are good friends, but when they met each other for the first time during the shoot of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, they did not get along at all and were kept away from each other.

Tusshar who completed twenty years in Bollywood recalled his first meet with Kareena and revealed how they became such good friends despite disliking each other initially.

Tusshar told Indian Express, "Kareena and I are very good friends today. But initially we didn't get along, she thought I am arrogant and I thought she was very snooty, so we kept away from each other. But when it came to work, we did it very well. We started really talking to each other when we started shooting the songs. She is damn good fun."

He further shared with the leading daily how Kareena comforted him during the shoot of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and said, "I still remember how as a co-actor she comforted me on my first day. After my parents came to drop me to the studio, I was all by myself and felt kind of felt lost, but Kareena told me not to worry, and if need be take 50 takes but get the shot right. When she said that my doubts just vanished."

In the same interview, when Tusshar was asked what according to him worked for the film, he said that the makers managed to capture the mood of north Indian youth. He further added that the film is a great blend of north India's deep rooted culture and modern feel and time.

"While we were told that the script felt a little dated, and that a remake won't work, it changed the trend. More and more remakes were made after this. So many films came and went, but Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was remembered," asserted the Golmaal actor.

For the unversed, directed by Satish Kaushik, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was an official remake of the 1998 Telugu film Tholi Prema, and was a super hit at the box office.