Tusshar Kapoor Was Asked To Act Like Shah Rukh Khan & Get Into Brawl At Parties When He Was A Newcomer

Sounds crazy, doesn't it? Well, that's what actor Tusshar Kapoor was advised to do when he was a newcomer. A couple of days ago, Tusshar celebrated his twenty years in Bollywood. For the unversed, he made his Bollywood debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and the film was a box office success.

In his recent interaction with a leading daily, Tusshar reminisced about his initial days in Bollywood, and recalled how people around him used to give crazy advice to him.

"At the beginning of my career, I was this quiet type. People would give me crazy advice - jhagda karlo parties mein (get into a fight at parties), xyz type ke scene mein Shah Rukh Khan ke jaise emote karo (emote like Shah Rukh Khan in the xyz scene) and so on. It was really funny. It was also scary because I came from a film family and was told all this. It was hard to imagine what people who came from non-film families went through," said the Golmaal actor.

Tusshar further said that now times have changed, but in those days, there were many people doling out free advice, and one would easily find them twiddling thumbs at production offices and sets.

"You'd almost start second-guessing everything you did. Gradually, I figured that if a film is good and one has been sincere, nothing can mess with your mind," added Tusshar.

Earlier, in another interview, Tusshar had said that he's happy with his journey, but if there's one thing he could go back and change, then it would be saying 'yes' to every filmmaker. The actor had revealed that he did many films because he didn't know how to say no to filmmakers and that affected his career.