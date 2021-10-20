Twinkle Khanna Compares Aryan Khan's Arrest In Drugs Case To Squid Game Episode; Has This To Say!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in connection with a drugs-on-cruise has been hitting the headlines since the last few weeks. Several celebrities from the B-town brigade like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Somy Ali, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shatrughan Sinha and others have voiced their support to SRK and his son.

Now actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the latest celebrity to share her take on this ongoing case. The Baadshah actress took to her Instagram page and shared an excerpt from her column from her column from Times Of India in which she compared Aryan's arrest to one of the episodes from the popular Korean series Squid Game which is currently on Netflix.

The excerpt read, "Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent's marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest."

Twinkle further pointed out in her piece that that Aryan has been in jail for two weeks without any evidence against him.

She wrote, "While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now."

Khanna further mentioned that Aryan's arrest made her imitate a popular, controversial news anchor and added, "I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab's dramatic proclamations where he once said, 'Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,' because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development."

Have a look at Twinkle's post.

Speaking about the Aryan Khan drugs case, the star kid is currently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. His bail plea application will be heard by a special NDPS court today (October 20, 2021).