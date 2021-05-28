Twinkle Khanna's Daughter Nitara Turns Makeup Artist For Her Mother, The Result Will Leave You In Splits

Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna never fails to leave her fans amused by her quirky social media posts. She recently shared a glimpse of her 8-year-old daughter Nitara turning a makeup artist for her. However, the end result of the same on Twinkle's face was hilarious.

Twinkle shared a selfie wherein one can see that Nitara had smeared kohl on her cheeks and has drawn a unibrow for her. Furthermore, she has also red lipstick on her mother's nose and under her eyes. Twinkle also had a hilarious caption for the same.

Twinkle took a fun dig at herself as she stated that she is a glutton for punishment as she constantly gets these makeovers from her daughter. She also joked that her daughter has no future as a makeup artist. Take a look at the post.

However, the Pajamas Are Forgiving author's post also got some hilarious reaction from her industry friends. While actor Sikandar Kher called Twinkle stunning, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and designer Anaita Shroff Adjania were reminded of the legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo by looking at Twinkle's makeup. This was because of the unibrow that Nitara drew on her mother's forehead.

Earlier, Twinkle had also taken to her social media handle to share her sewing skills. She also shared a glimpse of her grandmother's sewing kit. The Mela actress had written, "My Nani's sewing kit. An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, 'Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch." Take a look at the post.

Recently Twinkle Khanna along with her megastar-husband Akshay Kumar has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization aimed towards doing COVID-19 relief work in the country. She had taken to her social media account to state, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."