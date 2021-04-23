Udit Narayan Recalls His Conversation With Shravan Rathod When The Music Composer Recently Visited Kumbh Mela

The untimely demise of music director Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo, is a huge loss for all music lovers. He breathed his last due to COVID-19 complications on April 22, 2021. When the news of his death broke in media, many celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their shock over this on their respective social handles.

Eminent personalities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and others paid tribute to Shravan Rathod with heartfelt posts on social media.

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan also reacted to the news of Shravan's demise while speaking with ETimes. He recalled how the late composer had got in touch with him from his recent trip to Kumbh Mela.

Udit Narayan was quoted as saying, "Shravan bhai had gone to the Kumbh Mela recently and had called me from there saying, 'I have come to the Kumbh Mela for the holy bath.' I told him that he should've told me about this earlier and that I could have also gone with him. But after he got off the phone, I thought to myself that during the pandemic, why did he go there? He already had health issues, yet he went there. He did not listen to others and went there, and now he is no longer with us. May his soul rest in peace."

Udit further told ETimes that he still couldn't believe that Shravan is no more and said that the late music composer loved him like an elder brother.

"Itna pyara insaan, itna zabardast music director, they (Nadeem-Shravan) ruled the music industry in the 90s. Mujhse unhone ek se ek gaana gawaya aur bahut saara pyaar diya. He loved me like an elder brother. Whenever there would be trouble or any problem, he would call me or come home and say, 'Tumhe kya takleef hai? Mujhe batao, main tumhara bada bhai hoon.' Aisa pyaara insaan humein chhod ke gaya. Logon ke sukh-dukh ko samajhte the woh. Such an artiste, a fankaar humare beech nahi rahe. In these dark times, he has left us," ETimes quoted the singer as saying.

Udit Narayan teamed up with Nadeem-Shravan on many romantic hits like 'Ek Dilruba Hai' (Bewafaa), 'Jo Bhi Kasmein' (Raaz), 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se' (Dhadkan), 'Kitni Bechain Hoke' (Kasoor) among others.