Unseen Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sets Are Sight For Sore Eyes
When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the theatres in 1999, people went crazy over the piping hot chemistry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Soon after the release of the film, people learnt that the duo had fallen in love while working with each other. Unfortunately, their romance didn't last long and they parted ways on a bitter note. Their breakup was so nasty that even today, they don't look or talk to each other.
So, when Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 22 years yesterday, many unseen pictures of Aishwarya and Salman from the film's sets landed on social media. If you are a die-hard fan of Salman-Aishwarya's pairing, you are going to cherish these pictures even more. Have a dekko....
The Superhit Trio!
Seen here is Sanjay Leela Bhansali giving directions to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Going by Salman's outfit, they were having the discussion either before the shooting of song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan' or after it.
Rare & Unseen
This picture of Salman and Aishwarya is too rare and we love how everyone is busy in their prep work before the shoot. While Aishwarya is seen rehearsing her lines, Salman and Bhansali are engrossed in a conversation regarding the shoot.
Bhansali With Her Muse
Whenever Bhansali and Bachchan came together, they weaved magic on the screen. In fact, many people have mentioned in the past that no director tapped the potential of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like Bhansali. He knows very well what Aishwarya is capable of and makes sure to bring out the best in her.
Bhansali & Devgn
There's no denying that HDDCS was more about Salman and Aishwarya, but we can't deny the fact that Ajay Devgn nailed his character perfectly, and won million of hearts with his extended special appearance. He is seen here with Bhansali having a happy conversation under a tree.
Which picture among these is your favourite one? Tell us in the comments section below.