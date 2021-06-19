Unseen Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Sets Are Sight For Sore Eyes

The Superhit Trio!

Seen here is Sanjay Leela Bhansali giving directions to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Going by Salman's outfit, they were having the discussion either before the shooting of song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan' or after it.

Rare & Unseen

This picture of Salman and Aishwarya is too rare and we love how everyone is busy in their prep work before the shoot. While Aishwarya is seen rehearsing her lines, Salman and Bhansali are engrossed in a conversation regarding the shoot.

Bhansali With Her Muse

Whenever Bhansali and Bachchan came together, they weaved magic on the screen. In fact, many people have mentioned in the past that no director tapped the potential of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like Bhansali. He knows very well what Aishwarya is capable of and makes sure to bring out the best in her.

Bhansali & Devgn

There's no denying that HDDCS was more about Salman and Aishwarya, but we can't deny the fact that Ajay Devgn nailed his character perfectly, and won million of hearts with his extended special appearance. He is seen here with Bhansali having a happy conversation under a tree.

