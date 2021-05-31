Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 18 Years Of Bhoot, Says 'It Was A Huge Risk To Take Up This Role'

The 2003 horror flick Bhoot that starred Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn in lead roles is still touted to be one of the best horror movies that were made in Indian cinema. The movie was helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and had won Urmila loads of accolades for her portrayal of a woman who is possessed by a vengeful spirit. Today (May 31) marks 18 years of the film and Urmila took to her social media handle to celebrate this milestone of the film.

Even though she did not mention the name of the movie in the post, the picture and the caption gave away the fact that Urmila is celebrating 18 years of the movie. She shared one of her stills from the movie wherein her character can be seen holding a doll. The Rangeela actress also had a lovely caption for the same.

Urmila Matondkar stated that today marks 18 years of the movie. She added that it was a huge risk to take up this role. The Satya actress further wrote that not many actresses would have thought to take up this role and thanked her fans for giving so much love and support to her performance in the same.

She also asked her fans to guess the movie on a concluding note. Needless to say, all her fans easily guessed the name of the movie to be Bhoot. Take a look at her post.

Not only did Urmila's fans guess the name of the movie, but some of them also could not stop praising her performance in the film. One of the fans stated, "This has got to be the iconic movie Bhoot. One of your best works." Another fan commented saying, "I really love your versatile actings in different kind of movies especially I love your fabulous performance in Kaun & Pinjar. Really want your comeback on screen soon." While another fan recalled how he was terrified of the actress' performance in the movie. He reacted stating, "Bhoot. I still can't look at the mirror at midnight. also, I remember me and my wife were awake the whole night after watching the film...you were super in that film....love."