Urmila Matondkar Recalls Writing Aamir Khan A Fan Letter After Watching Rangeela; 'I Was Stunned'

Urmila Matondkar recently revealed that she was so much in awe of Aamir Khan's performance in Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 Rangeela that she ended up writing him a fan letter after watching the film. The actress made this revelation when she appeared as a guest on a dance-based reality show.

While praising a contestant on the show for his performance, Urmila walked down the memory lane and recalled an anecdote from Rangeela days.

Urmila Matondkar Recalls Hrithik Roshan's Compliment For Her Introduction Shot In Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

The actress revealed, "Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir's performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, 'You'll get many letters after this performance and you'll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you'll get'."

Upon the film's release in 1995, Aamir Khan was praised for his performance as Munna and was even nominated in the Best Actor category at the Filmfare Awards that year. However, he lost it to Shah Rukh Khan who bagged the award for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Urmila Matondkar Shares 'Mangalsutra Moment' From Her Wedding On Her Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Last year during a reunion panel discussion with Radio Nasha, Aamir had revealed that he did not have a shower for a few days to look like a 'tapori' for the movie. The superstar recalled not having a bath for almost a week as he was supposed to look a little gruffy for his role.

Aamir had further revealed the clothes wore by him in the film were not any designer wear. He had said tht they used to see clothes on someone or street and then he used to start collecting those which resembled tapori clothes. The only outfit that they stitched was the yellow one, the actor had recalled at the discussion.

Talking about Rangeela, the film revolves around middle class young woman who aspires to be an actress and finds herself caught in a love triangle between her childhood friend and a famous star.