urmila-matondkar-retaliates-as-kangana-ranaut-attacks-her-over-her-new-rs-3-crore-office

When the reports of actress Urmila Matondkar buying a new office in plush commercial space were doing the rounds on social media, actress Kangana Ranaut was quick to take a jibe at her on Twitter, and indirectly hinted that she has bought her office through illicit means.

Kangana wrote, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? (Dear Urmila Matondkar, the houses that I have built are being destroyed by Congress. All I got for making BJP happy were just 25-30 court cases. I wish I was as smart as you and made Congress happy instead. I am so stupid, right?)"

Urmila was quick to retaliate and cleared all the rumours around her new office. Challenging Kangana to meet her so that she could show all the legal papers of her office to her, Urmila said in a video, "Namashkar Kangana Ji. The high regards that you have for me, I have heard them. The whole country has heard them. Today, in front of the entire country, I want to tell you, that you should choose the place and time, I will bring all my documents there."

The Mast actress further said, "In 2011, after working hard in the industry for a short span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I will bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March, and I will bring those papers too. And there will also be documents of the house that I have now purchased from the money that I got. I bought this flat much before I entered politics. I wanted to show you that too."

Urmila further added that in return, she just wants a small favour from Kangana, and asked her to hand over the name list of people whom she wanted to report to the NCB in the drugs case.

"All of us have to fight against the drugs menace together. You please just bring that small list of names. I will be looking forward to your reply. Until then, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Ganpati Bappa Morya," concluded Urmila.

Meanwhile, ever since Urmila joined the Shiv Sena, she has been receiving flak by many netizens.