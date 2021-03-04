Urmila Matondkar Shares 'Mangalsutra Moment' From Her Wedding On Her Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Actress Urmila Matondkar who got married to Kashmir-based businessman Mir Mohsin Akhtar in a private ceremony on March 3, 2016, took to Twitter to share an unseen picture from her wedding on her fifth wedding anniversary. Urmila captioned the picture as, "My precious "mangalsutra" moment and a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin."

In the picture, Mohsin is seen tying a mangalsutra around Urmila's neck, while the actress smilingly looks at the camera. The picture of Urmila and Mohsin is every bit beautiful and the former looks gorgeous in a bridal lehenga.

Mohsin also shared a lovely picture with Urmila on his Instagram page and penned a sweet note for his wife. He wrote, "Having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Five years, 60 months, 260 weeks, 1,825 days - Forever and Always In love with you...Happy Anniversary to my Soul Mate."

Going by Mohsin's post location, the duo is celebrating their anniversary in Goa.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the couple on their fifth anniversary and wrote, "Happy Anniversary- May you both be showered with abundance of love happiness & togetherness."

Sophie Choudry also commented on Urmila's post and wrote, "Happy anniversary my dearest!! So beautiful! Tons of love."

For the unversed, Urmila met Mohsin at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece Riddhi Malhotra's wedding in 2014. Reportedly, Mohsin was completely smitten by Urmila's aura and he pursued her for over a year until she said 'yes' to him.

When Urmila and Mohsin got married, Manish Malhotra, who was present at Urmila's wedding, had said, "So happy for Urmila and Mir. They met at my niece's wedding in 2014. She made a beautiful bride!"

