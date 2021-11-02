    For Quick Alerts
      Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Fans To Take Care During Diwali Festivities

      On Sunday (October 31), Urmila Matondkar took to her social media to inform fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed that she has isolated herself at home upon learning about her diagnosis. The Rangeela actress also requested everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

      Urmila took to her Instagram page, "I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fine and have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities."

      "PS- Swipe right to see my only companion in the quarantine," she signed off her post referring to her pet pooch. Have a look at her post.

      Workwise, Urmila was last seen in a guest appearance in Irrfan Khan-Kirti Kulhari's film Blackmail. The actress is known for doing movies like Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi amongst others.

      X