Urvashi Rautela Rocks Patola Saree Look Worth 58 Lakh At Manoj Kumar's Granddaughter's Wedding Ceremony

Trust actress Urvashi Rautela to grab eyeballs with her stunning looks! Recently, she attended pre-wedding ceremony of veteran actor-turned-politician Manoj Kumar's granddaughter Muskaan Goswami, and guess what? Her look for the mehendi ceremony has become the talk of the town. Wondering why? We will tell you!

Urvashi donned a traditional Gujarati patola saree, curated by Asha Gautam, and paired it with diamond jewellery, dewy makeup and an embellished clutch. When a leading daily got in touch with her stylist Tushar Kapoor Malachite, the latter revealed that her look was worth a whopping Rs 58,75,500.

The stylist went on to add, "Urvashi's Patola saree took six months to make, with more than 70 days for the colouring of the silk threads, and about 25 days for the weaving. At least 600 gm of silk was required to make it. This expensive saree depicts the procession of the Siddh Hemgranth. At least 12 people worked for over two years to make it, using materials usually required for 27 normal patola sarees."

Needless to say, Urvashi looked effing gorgeous in multi-coloured patola saree, and we can't take our eyes off her.

The Hate Story 4 actress shared a video of her entire look on Instagram and captioned it as, "Wearing one of my most fav GUJARATI PATOLA SAREE❤️‍🔥 Each classic Patola sari can survive for about 300 years and retain the colour. They are known for their flaming bright colours and geometric designs interspersed with folk motifs. ❤️‍🔥 Bride Muskaan's Mehendi night vibes ♥️."

The video has already garnered more than two million views on Instagram.

With respect to work, Urvashi will next be seen in Mohan Bharadwaj's Black Rose.