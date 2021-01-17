Usthad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Pay Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Usthad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, the legendary Hindi classical musician passed away. The veteran singer breathed his last on January 17, Sunday due to age-related illness. The most popular faces of Indian music, including Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman paid tribute to Usthad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, through their official social media pages.

The legendary singer was born to a family of classical singers, in Badayun, Uttarpradesh. He had received some of the most prestigious awards of the country during his decades-long career, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. According to the sources, Usthad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's last rites will be performed with state honors, at the Santacruz (West) kabarstan between 7.30 - 8 PM on Sunday night.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was trained by Ghulam Mustafa Khan for a short period, took to her official Twitter page and paid tribute to the legend. "Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the.", wrote the legendary singer.

"Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.", Lata Mangeshkar added.

AR Rahman, the academy award-winning musician, paid tribute to the sweetest teacher, by sharing a video of his performance with Usthad Ghulam Mustafa Khan for MTV Coke Studio, on his official Twitter page. "The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world", wrote Rahman in his post.

Also Read:

IFFI 2021: Priyadarshan Attends The Big Event In Goa With Chief Guest Kichcha Sudeep; See Pictures

51st IFFI Kick Starts With Enthralling Cultural Performances To Celebrate The Joy Of Cinema