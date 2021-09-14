Vaani Kapoor Felt Grateful After Completing Two Films Amid Pandemic

It's known to all that 2020 didn't start on a good note because of COVID-19 pandemic. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Vaani Kapoor spoke about how she felt when she resumed her films' shoot amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We all kind of skipped two years of life and now we are finally hoping that we can live normal lives now, of course taking all precautions. It has been hard for us as it has been for everyone else," said Vaani.

She further said that she was lucky enough to shoot two films at a time when everybody else had to wait it out and be home. She went on to add that she is very grateful for that.

"I ended up shooting two films back-to-back in the midst of the pandemic. I was the busiest. I never shoot films back-to-back. I am happy and grateful that I have work. I could keep myself distracted," added the Befikre actress.

Vaani Kapoor On Bell Bottom Theatrical Release: It Brings Some Sense Of Normalcy

Vaani was last seen in Bell Bottom which released last month in theatres. She will next be seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

When asked how she dealt with being trapped inside house, she said that she was simply waiting for COVID-19 cases to come down, so that she could go back to work.

Vaani Kapoor On Doing Limited Films In Seven Years: I Know Very Well What I Do Not Want To Do

"I do understand that the kind of job is also such that you have to be exposed to so many people on set. This is a risky business but I also really missed work, after a point , you get restless. You just want to resume work. Ours is the job that can't happen on a video call," asserted Kapoor.