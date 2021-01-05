Vaani Kapoor Is Ecstatic About Having Multiple Big Releases In 2021; 'This Has Never Happened To Me Before'

Gorgeous actress Vaani Kapoor has three big films releasing in 2021, and she is thrilled about it. Vaani has never had three back to back releases in a calendar year and all her projects in 2021, in which she has been paired with superstars Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana, look sure shot hits.

The War actress believes that this year will help her showcase every aspect of her skillset as an artiste.

Vaani said, "I am really looking forward to 2021. I will have three films releasing in a calendar year which hasn't happened to me before! All these three films - Shamshera, Bell Bottom, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are extremely diverse and will help showcase different facets of me as an artiste. I have always wanted to be an actor who stretches herself as a performer and isn't afraid to take risks, to push the envelope. These three films have helped me do just that."

The actress credited these three movies to be incredible learning experiences and said, "The fascinating film-makers whom I have collaborated with, and the incredible actors like Akshay sir, Ranbir, and Ayushmann whom I have witnessed perform has helped me explore and learn more as an actor. My learning curve on these films has been immense and I couldn't be happier."

Meanwhile, Vaani wants to continue on her journey to constantly rediscover herself as a performer on screen with every new film that she signs.

"I want to always keep learning and exploring myself which, in turn, will help sharpen my craft. All I want is to be able to leave a mark as a performer, these three are big screen entertainers and I'm hoping that these movies will pull people into theatres. The industry has been heavily affected by the virus and we will need to bring people back to the cinemas," the actress signed off.

