Vaani Kapoor Is Excited To Have Three Major Releases In 2021!

2021 is going to be exhilarating for actress Vaani Kapoor as she is gearing up for the release of her three big projects- Shamshera, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera pairs Vaani opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, and we can't be more excited to watch them together on the silver screen. In Bell Bottom, which is helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Vaani will be seen along with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi whereas, in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she will be seen romancing Ayushmann Khurrana.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Vaani said, "As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I'm lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry."

She further added that she is someone who wants to explore every genre possible in her career and wants to undertake as many risks as possible. She also stated that she does not want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen.

"In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark onscreen," said the Befikre actress.

Speaking about 2021 and her three major releases, the War actress said that she is really excited about the ongoing year, and it's a watershed moment for her.

"I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express," concluded Vaani.

