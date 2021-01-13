Vaani Kapoor On Being Told To Be More Visible Through Films: I Believe In Choosing Quality Over Quantity

After the blockbuster success of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War in 2019, the film's leading Vaani Kapoor has a promising 2021 with three big films- Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, slated for release this year.

The actress is thrilled that she would be able to showcase her versatility through these three remarkably different films.

Talking about her choice of films, Vaani said, "This feels like a special year for me to show diversity as an artiste and I'm supremely excited about this. I have tried to pick films that have appealed to my heart. I was always prepared to wait than choose projects out of hurry and that's why I have done fewer projects."

The War actress further admitted that there was pressure on her to be more visible through her projects since she had only done three films (Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and War) in six years.

Speaking about the same, Vaani said, "While many have consistently told me to be more visible through my films, I have always believed choosing quality over quantity. Fortunately I'm getting to dabble in three different genres and will be presented on screen in three different ways. I have always wanted to show my range as a performer and Shamshera, Bell-Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hopefully allow me to showcase variant aspects as an actor.

With such interesting projects in her kitty, we can't wait to watch Vaani Kapoor entertain us with her performances on the big screen.

