Vaani Kapoor On Bell Bottom Theatrical Release: It Brings Some Sense Of Normalcy

Actress Vaani Kapoor is elated with the theatrical release of her latest film Bell Bottom, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Vaani said that Bell Bottom's theatrical release has brought some sense of normalcy among audiences.

"I am feeling very good about the fact that it brings some sense of normalcy. We know how it was two years ago. Now again we will see people going to theatres and watching films together with their friends and family," said Vaani while speaking to Hindustan Times.

This year, many films couldn't make it to theatres and got released on OTT platforms. However, Vaani is content that Bell Bottom, which was made for theatrical experience, served its purpose.

"It is made for a theatrical experience and the producers took a call to wait and now release it in cinemas. I think it is a very courageous step and everyone should be able to go and watch the films and enjoy it," asserted Vaani.

In the same interview, Vaani also recalled how she and her team of Bell Bottom shot for the film amid pandemic. She said that there was a level of paranoia that everyone was feeling on the sets during the shoot of Bell Bottom.

"For Bell Bottom, you were travelling out of country, and you would wonder that if you got sick how would you come back or what would have to be done, etc. But I think it was a great shooting experience and all protocols were maintained. I am happy that it went well and we all came back safely," shared Vaani with the leading daily.