Vaani Kapoor On Doing Limited Films In Seven Years: I Know Very Well What I Do Not Want To Do

Actress Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and garnered wide appreciation for her performance. However, despite making an impressive entry in Bollywood, Vaani didn't feature in too many films in the last seven years. Recently, she was seen in Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and her fans were happy to have her back on the silver screen.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Vaani was asked why she chose to do limited films in the last seven years, she said that since her Bollywood debut she was clear about her working style.

She told Times Of India, "Right from the beginning of my career I have been very certain about the parts or films that I want to do. So, I know very well what I don't want to do. And this gives me enough clarity."

"For me, the right way is to be patient and wait for projects that I want to do. A Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor starrer) wouldn't have come to me if I didn't wait it out, same goes with Befikre. I am proud today of the fact that I have gotten to work with such fabulous directors and actors in these fantastic projects," added the War actress.

In the same interview, Vaani revealed that she is a patient person, but she also admitted that keeping patience isn't easy in her field, as it is tough seeing the contemporaries moving ahead by featuring in multiple projects.

With respect to work, Vaani will next be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera.