Vaani Kapoor On Her Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: It's Very Different From What I Have Done In The Past

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the rave reviews which she has received for her portrayal of a trans woman in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Now, the actress is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Vaani opened up the film and shared that she is excited for it. The actress was quoted as saying, "I mean it's the first time I am working with Karan Malhotra (director), Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Sir, so I think the cast and the way they have made the film is beautiful. Very different from what I have done in the past."

Vaani Kapoor On Playing A Trans Woman In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: I Am Secure Not To Be Affected By Trolls

She further added, "A period-drama, very different from the likes of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shuddh Desi Romance or even a Befikre. I feel nice that I am getting to experiment in whatever realms of possibilities that I have in terms of the script that comes my way. I feel it's different for me." The shooting of Shamshera has been wrapped up and the film is slated to release in 2022.

Vaani Kapoor: I Hope No Cis-Het Woman Ever Plays Role Of A Trans-Woman & We Can Cast People From The Community

On being asked if she has signed anything new, the actress said, "You know what happens is when you do films like these which are so wonderful, you want to wait it out and wait for something interesting to come your way again. I am just really hoping and praying something wonderful can come."

Speaking about Shamshera, the film is helmed by Karan Malhotra. Earlier while speaking with a news portal, Ranbir had spilled the beans about the plot of this movie and said, "Shamshera is a wonderful action, thriller, adventure movie set in 1800. It's about a Daaku tribe and their fight for justice from the British for getting what they deserve back. It is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing." The actor is pitted opposite Sanjay Dutt in this flick.