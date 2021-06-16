Vaani Kapoor On OTT Release Of Films: It's Disheartening For Them To Succumb To Pressure Of Present Situation

Amid the uncertainty looming pertaining to reopening of theatres due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many flmmakers are still opting for the digital route to release their respective projects. Actress Vaani Kapoor who has three films lined up for release, shared her take on this trend.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Befikre actress said that she finds the current scanerio disheartening as many filmmakers are not getting the chance to release their movies the way they intended to.

Vaani said that while it's totally a producer's call when it comes to a film's release in this unprecedented situation, there are some movies which have been designed for a larger than life cinematic experience and that it's unfair for these projects to succumb to the pressure of the present situation.

"Yes, while some films are moving to OTT and it's totally a producer's call in this unprecedented situation, there are films that have been designed for a larger than life cinematic experience. And it's unfair and disheartening for these movies to succumb to the pressure of the present situation," HT quoted Vaani as saying.

The War actress further said that she is keeping a positive approach during these trying times and hopes that as an audience and an artiste, one gets to watch these films in theatres very soon.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 15), the makers of Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar announced the theatrical release date of their espionage thriller. The film will be releasing worldwide on July 27.

Besides this movie, Vaani Kapoor also has Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera in the pipeline.