Vaani Kapoor On The Massive Success Of Ghungroo Song: It Is All Hrithik; He Gets The Credit For It

Siddharth Anand's War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, was a blockbuster at the box office. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger's high-octane action sequences, fans also loved Hrithik's peppy track 'Ghungroo' from the film, which also featured actress Vaani Kapoor. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Vaani was asked about her experience of dancing with the Kaabil actor, here's what she said:

"It is all Hrithik. He gets the credit for it. I just got lucky to be in the song with him. I wanted to make sure I don't disappoint people who are working with me," said Vaani.

In the same interview, Vaani also said that she considers dancing as a fun activity, but she has not taken any professional class yet.

"I don't dance so much. I barely take dance classes. I open social media and I see practically so many people are like dancing on a routine basis and they are learning and it is amazing when I see them. I am like oh my God maybe I should also join a dance class or learn some sort of a different dance form," asserted the Befikre actress.

Even though Vaani finds dancing a fun activity, she said that she is one lazy person, so she has not incorporated it in her daily life. "When I do it, I have a lot of fun. It is a great way of expressing yourself," added Kapoor.

With respect to work, Vaani recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, and it marks Vaani's first collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

A few months ago, she also completed the shooting of her yet another upcoming film Bell Bottom, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

