Vaani Kapoor On Wrapping Up Two Films During Pandemic: Grateful That None Of Us Tested Positive For COVID-19

While most of our Bollywood celebrities were homebound for the last few months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vaani Kapoor switched on her work mode and wrapped up the shooting of two films- Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Vaani opened up about achieving this feat in the midst of the pandemic.

The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "Actually, I have been pretty busy during the lockdown, maybe the busiest that I have been so far. I have finished two projects and I have not done that ever back-to-back before. This has actually been crazily busy for me but I have enjoyed it. I think it has kind of made me more active.

Vaani said that she is thankful that her cast and crew was safe during the filming of both the projects. The War actress said, "I am grateful as none of us tested positive for Covid and everything was smooth sailing. I am also happy that I finished two projects, so now I have a decent line up whenever the theatres open. I am tired but I genuinely enjoyed working back-to-back."

Besides Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani has one more exciting project in her kitty. We are talking about Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Vaani's last theatrical release was Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War in 2019. Talking about why she is choosy about her films, the actress was recently quoted as saying, "While many have consistently told me to be more visible through my films, I have always believed choosing quality over quantity. Fortunately I'm getting to dabble in three different genres and will be presented on screen in three different ways. I have always wanted to show my range as a performer and Shamshera, Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hopefully allow me to showcase variant aspects as an actor."

