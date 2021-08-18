Vaani Kapoor Reveals Why She Took Up Bell Bottom, Says 'Best Roles Go To Bigger, Credible Actresses'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom has Vaani Kapoor paired opposite him. However, when the makers released the film's trailer, one barely got to see the War actress in it. In a recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, Vaani opened up on her 'small' role in the film. She also spoke at length about her experience of working with Akshay.

Speaking about her blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer, Vaani shared, "The makers have kept it a certain way. See, the film is being led by Akshay Kumar's character. The story is about a plane that gets hijacked. It's based on these two events that happened in the late 70s and early 80s during Indira Gandhi's time as the Prime Minister of India. Keeping it very crisp, my part is of this girl who is married to Akshay's character. She is sweet, refreshing, very lovely. She is also the backbone of his life. As a personality, she is someone who is very level-headed and centered. There is a lot to explore in her character, which one can talk about after the film releases."

However, the actress admitted that this wasn't her most difficult role, adding that it didn't take a lot of research for her to crack her character.

"Having said that, yes, it's not the most difficult part for me to play. It was well defined on paper for me to understand what she is or who she is. And it didn't take a lot of research for me to crack her," Vaani told the leading daily.

Vaani went on to explain how it's tough for actresses to get a meaty role in a film as most of these roles go to bigger, credible ones who have achieved a certain amount of stardom.

The Befikre actress said, "It's very hard to break into the industry with the right people, the right film and the right production. And on top of that, to get a perfect and well-written part for a female actor, it's not easy. Yes, there is an emergence of women-driven parts but it's not that easy. The best ones do go to the bigger, credible actors who've already achieved a certain amount of stardom. So, it doesn't come that easy."

Elaborating on the reason behind her taking up a film like Bell Bottom, Vaani said, "One's aim is to reach that (stardom/popularity), which is helped by working with actors like Akshay Kumar who has a massive audience. His loyal fans and his loyal audience comes to watch his films. He has a very big reach, and no one can deny that. So, I think sometimes what happens is you do a certain film for several reasons including the reach. Tomorrow, maybe someone would want to take that chance on a person but they would usually end up going to a person who's relatively credible, visible and of course, has done a decent job in his/her previous film."

In the same chat, Vaani talked about her experience of working with a superstar like Akshay Kumar and was all praise for him.

She was quoted as saying, "He's a megastar with a massive audience who loves watching his films. Even I love watching his films. I think he has aced practically every genre. It's just great to be associated with people who have so much experience and a sense of understanding in terms of what the audience wants. So, it's a good part and it's a great sense of learning for me as well."

The actress also expressed her relief over the film finally releasing in theatres. Bell Bottom is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on August 19.