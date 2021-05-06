Vaani Kapoor: I Can't Walk Up To Shah Rukh Khan And Start A Conversation On My Own; I Don't Get Star-Struck

Even though Vaani Kapoor has loved watching films since her childhood, the actor says she didn't get star-struck when she became an actor and got to meet her matinee idols. In a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Vaani said that no matter how big a star appears in front of her, she doesn't get carried away. She further added that she doesn't let their presence affect her in that way.

Vaani said, "I love to see them. I have not overtly been intimidated in their presence, but I can't walk up to someone like Shah Rukh Khan and start a conversation on my own. I am a little reserved in that sense. I can stare like a stalker from a distance and appreciate their work on screen. Now, when I am in this profession, I know what we all do is a job. So, I don't get star-struck."

Recalling her childhood days, the War actress said that she and her sister were an ardent fan of The Bold and The Beautiful. They would return from school, finish lunch and watch the show with their mom.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor On The Massive Success Of Ghungroo Song: It Is All Hrithik; He Gets The Credit For It

Reminiscing about the old days, Vaani said, "With papa, it was Hindi films, all the way from Seeta Aur Geeta and Guide to Chaalbaaz. We completely enjoyed Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi's films. Dharmendra is my dad's favourite hero. I hope that someday I can have my dad meet him. My cousins and I would watch Shah Rukh Khan's films- all of them. My mother exposed me to Hollywood films, too. The Bridges of Madison County is my favourite. It could be any genre or actor, I can watch a film if it has great content. My inspirations range from Meryl Streep to Sridevi and Madhuri ma'am."

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor Is Ecstatic About Having Multiple Big Releases In 2021; 'This Has Never Happened To Me Before'

With respect to work, Vaani has three ambitious projects in her kitty- Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The genres of all these films are poles apart and Vaani is happy that her fans will get to see more versatile side of hers when these films will hit the theatres.