Vaani Kapoor Says She Comes Across As 'Arrogant' Because She Is Quiet Person!

Actress Vaani Kapoor who is elated with the release of Bell Bottom, spoke to a leading daily and said that she is such a quiet person that she often comes across as a snob or an arrogant lady.

During the promotions of Bell Bottom, Vaani told Times Of India, "In terms of my personal life, you don't hear much about it is, because I am a very private person and an introvert. I like my space. Even at work, I barely talk to anybody. I am such a quiet person that either I come across as arrogant or a snob."

She also said that her industry friends often ask her to do films in bulk so that she stays relevant in the industry. But Vaani is very clear in her head that she wants to follow her heart, and will give her nod to only those projects that interest her.

"That is a huge risk I am taking. It is not easy because that way you make less money. Plus, I am not privileged. I am an outsider and I have to provide for myself. My team members, folks from the industry, or friends often make me aware of the out-of-sight-out-of-mind situation. They ask me to do movies in bulk for survival, but that is not what I am looking for," said Vaani.

When the War actress was asked if she is happy with the pace of her career, she said that she follows her gut instinct, stick to it and never regrets her decisions.

Recalling her dull phase, Vaani said, "During a lull phase between Befikre and War, it wasn't like I wasn't offered projects. It was just that I wasn't content with those and so I chose not to do them. I would rather sit at home than do something that takes me five steps back in my career. I would prefer to wait it out and pick up a project that satisfies me as an actor."