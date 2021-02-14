Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Others Express Love For Their Special Ones

Make way for the most romantic day of the year today. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about Valentine's Day when lovers express their affection with greetings, gifts and surprises. Over the years, it has become an important part of the pop culture. Well, Valentine's Day is not only about couples. Some dedidate it to their BFFs and the ones who are single, believe in pampering themselves and being their own Valentine.

Speaking about Bollywood, our celebrities also wore their hearts on their sleeves to make their loved ones feel special today and extended their warm wishes to fans. Let's have a look at how some of our B-town celebrities dedicated romantic posts to their partners.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo penned a humourous Valentine's Day wish for her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine ❤️❤️🤩🤩 #HappyValentinesDay."

The actress even dedicated a special post to her son Taimur and wrote, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat ❤️❤️." The picture features the little munchkin pouting like his mom.

2. Rajkummar Rao

The Omerta actor shared a love-soaked picture with his actress-girlfriend Patralekha along with a beautiful message that read, "Happy Valentine's Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy ❤️ मेरे हिस्से की सारी ख़ुशियाँ भी तुम्हें मिल जाएँ।"

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty posted a video featuring her special moments with her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra. She captioned it as, "Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon...Bas teri ban chuki hoon...Mera mujhme kuch nahin... Sab tera, sab tera...💝🥰🧿From THEN to Now... May the smiles NEVER change ❤️ I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9... You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!🥰🤗❤️🧿😘🥰."

4. Bipasha Basu

The Raaz actress took to her Instagram page and read the special Valentine poem penned by her actor-hubby Karan Singh Grover for her. She also shared a video from their Valentine's Day celebration and wrote, "This year ...our first celebration together❤️ @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine's Day for me ❤️ Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart❤️Thank you for being my person❤️I love you now and forever❤️TUVU❤️

#monkeylove."

5. Suniel Shetty

"Happy Valentine's Day to my FOREVER valentine 🖤," wrote Suniel Shetty along with a picture featuring him and his wife Mana Shetty.

.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day Spl: Harshad-Jennifer, Barun-Sanaya & Other Jodis We Are Yearning To Watch On-Screen Again

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day: Special Releases On Netflix And Amazon Prime Video This Love Season