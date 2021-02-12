Valentine’s Day EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dev Shares His Favourite Qualities In Girlfriend Mugdha Godse

What does Valentine’s Day mean to you?

Valentine's Day is for Saint Valentine and February 14 marks the day. Every year, it is supposed to be a special day for the people who are involved with someone, dating, culminated into a relationship or for those who are still looking and proposing. During my younger days, it would be butterflies in my tummy. But now, it's more peaceful and calmer feeling. It is a special day to celebrate with your loved one.

How are you going to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with your special someone?

I have not yet decided about it. But yes, we would be together for sure.

We would love to hear your love story with Mugdha. How did it start?

In 2013, I met her at my friend Anupam Mittal's wedding. I had gone from Anupam's side and Mugdha Godse was from the bride's side. The wedding was in Jaipur, and I still remember it was July 3, 2013. There were many small and big functions during the wedding. Anupam's family was a traditional Marwari family and his wife's side was a Sikh family. So, the two cultures were mixing into one, and a lot of happiness was there. Mugdha and I stuck a cord there, and the relationship moved forward.

What qualities do you like in Mugdha?

Other than being very beautiful, she is very dependable and bankable. So, these are very rare qualities in many people. It might sound very non-romantic, but it is the main quality to make the relationship go forward. I think the strongest quality amongst both of us is we have the same master Tarneiv Ji. I met him in the same month (July 19, 2013). So, it overlaps in terms of doing certain things together, and there are a lot of things we do together because of that also. Tarneiv Ji stays in Canada, hence, we have made about 7 to 8 trips to Canada in the past two-three years. When you spend time together, things fall in place at the right time. I don't send chocolates or flowers every day. We have more of a solid yet mature relationship. I am not saying that in mature relationships, you don't send flowers or chocolates. But yes, it's everyone's choice whatever they want to do to express their love. I am not that kind of a romantic person. Qualities usually get developed in a relationship period.

Any interesting memory you would like to share about your previous Valentine’s Day celebrations?

Every year has been special for us. Sometimes couples spend time together, sometimes you are alone. This Valentine's Day is going to be the first one post-pandemic. So, let's see how it will be for us. Right now, I am in Delhi, she is out of Mumbai. We hope to get back in time.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day is still taboo in Indian society. What is your take on it?

I just want to say, we are in 2021!

According to you, what is the definition of a ‘Perfect Relationship’? Is there such a thing?

According to me, nothing is perfect. No human being, no relationship. Humans can never be perfect, but you have to make it work. There is nothing perfect in life. There is a big element of love, which is so engulfing and overpowering. My Master says, ‘Love is the panacea for all ills.' If love can cure sickness, it can obviously melt heart, people and society.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I just had a release ALTBalaji/ZEE5 series LSD: Love Scandal & Doctors. I played Dr Rana in the show. There is Raat Baaki Hai, which will be available on ZEE5. It has been directed by Netflix's SHE movie fame, Avinash Das. I am also starting work on Vikram Bhatt's project, in which Sunny Leone is playing a key role.