Valentine's Week Special: Amrita Rao Recalls Her First Date With RJ Anmol

Ishq Vishq actress Amrita Rao broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with popular RJ Anmol in 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The couple dated for seven years before sealing the deal.

Amrita met her future husband, RJ Anmol for the first time for an interview in 2009 during the promotions of her film. Little did she know that on her way back, she would bring along her the interviewer's heart. Eventually, the duo fell in love and got married. Amrita has always been quite tight-lipped about her personal life and continues to do so even post marriage.

With Valentine's day just around the corner, Amrita Rao and her hubby RJ Anmol got candid about her love story in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The Vivah actress recalled her first date with Anmol and told the leading daily, "We were driving around in Bandra, Mumbai, and impromptu decided to drive all the way to Lonavala. The day ended at Bandstand. I remember that day vividly, we sat together and recounted the day."

Her husband RJ Anmol added, "The initial four-five years, we just went around on a lot of drives. I gave her a bouquet of roses on the first date which I had kept in my car ki dikki. Our love story is a love triangle between me, Amrita and Mumbai."

On being asked what she likes about Anmol the most, Amrita replied, "He is extremely positive, he doesn't let anything negative stay with him for too long. If there is anything, he is strong enough to bounce back. He is like 'I want to be in a happy zone all the time, I will achieve that'. I think that's something a lot of people are lacking in today's time. I guess that's why his listeners love him."

Anmol too, couldn't stop gushing about his wife and said, "It's very easy. Anybody who will come and talk to Amrita.. for me to fall in love with her was not rocket science. Anybody would fall in love with her, she's a star who's so grounded, so beautiful not just form the outside but inside too. She came to my radio station in 2009, and that's been her longest interview till date."

Meanwhile, Amrita and Anmol welcomed their first child, son Veer, in November last. When the new parents were asked their plans for Valentine's Day this year with the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Amrita told the tabloid, "I don't know what surprise Anmol has planned, but it will be a rather special one. I think the first time experience of everything is special."

On the other hand, Anmol said, "It all depends on how Veer is planning for the day. Every plan is now followed by his plans to cry, he plans to poop, we have to take care of that! We have no plans, we don't know what he has in mind, what surprise he has planned for the both of us."

We are sure that new-parents out there, might relate to this!

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao Says She Can't Stop Staring At Her Baby's Face; 'I Am Still In The State Of Wonderment'

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao Reminisces Her First Meet With Saroj Khan: She Was Very Strict; I Was Scared Of Her