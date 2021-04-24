Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan Starrer’s Second Schedule Gets Affected By Janta Curfew In Mumbai

The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have been in the buzz right since its inception. While the cast of the film had wrapped up the first schedule of the same, they were to begin shooting for the second schedule from the month of April. However, the latest development surrounding the same suggests that the film has hit a roadblock due to the ongoing Janta Curfew in Mumbai due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The director of the film Raj Mehta has revealed to Mid-Day about the same stating, "We were supposed to shoot this month, but are faced with a challenge again." He also stated that around 60 per cent of the movie is yet to be shot. Raj added that owing to the Janta Curfew in Mumbai, the second schedule had to be stalled and he has asked the cast for fresh dates for the movie.

For the unversed, the first schedule of the movie was also affected earlier after the lead actors Varun and Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for the virus. Raj recalled shooting for the film after the first wave of the pandemic and said, "We had shot the first schedule right after the first wave of the pandemic. It was difficult, and we did have cases on the set. But at the end of the day, you have to take safety precautions and trust the team." The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The film Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors last year in December. A source close to the film had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla that the movie promises to be a tale of two couples from different generations who find themselves grappling with some issues after marriage. The film will aim towards bridging the generation gap and stating a unique point about love with a touch of humour. The source had also added that the film will focus on familial relationships. The source had further added that even though the plot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo revolves around two couples, the story and the treatment will be in a different space.