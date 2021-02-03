Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo To Revolve Around Marital Issues

The film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani has been in the buzz right since its inception. The movie which will be helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, went on floors in December last year. Now, the latest buzz around the film suggests that it will be a quirky take on marital issues.

A source close to the development surrounding the film revealed to Pinkvilla that the movie promises to be a tale of two couples from different generations who find themselves grappling with some issues after marriage. The movie will aim towards bridging the generation gap and stating a unique point about love with a touch of humour. The source also added that the film will focus on familial relationships.

The source revealed that even though the plot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo revolves around two couples, the story and the treatment will be in a different space. The film is more about families and the bond a married son essayed by Varun Dhawan will share with his parents which will be played by Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The major portion of the movie is already complete and the makers are currently planning to shoot the last leg of the film.

The film will also mark Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after a long sabbatical. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also mark the second collaboration of Kiara Advani with director Raj Mehta after the movie, Good Newwz. The film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar.

