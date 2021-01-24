Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are Married: This Is How The Groom Arrived At The Venue!

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the popular young actor, and his longtime girlfriend are now married. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan ditched the horse in his baraat and opted for something very unique for his wedding. As per the latest reports, the dashing groom made a grand entry to the wedding venue in a quad bike, to the much surprise of the guests.

The reports regarding Varun Dhawan's unique baraat started doing rounds after the staff of the Mansion House was spotted by the reporters while taking a quad bike to the venue. So, it has been speculated that the Coolie No. 1 actor's entry into the wedding venue was on the jet black-silver beauty.

As per the reports, the wedding ceremonies originally supposed to begin at 4 PM but were postponed to 6 PM due to the delay in the Haldi ceremony. If the reports are to be true, Varun Dhawan and his bride Natasha Dalal are planning to address the media representatives who are waiting outside the Mansion House, immediately after the ceremony.

The couple had implemented a strict 'no mobile phone' policy at their wedding, to maintain privacy. If the reports are to be true, the mobile phones of all guests and staff members were sealed prior to the wedding to ensure the same. As Varun Dhawan has mentioned earlier in his interviews, Natasha Dalal is an extremely private person, and always wanted a simple, intimate wedding. The actor is expected to share the first wedding picture with the world, very soon.

Also Read:

Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal: Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra Set To Attend The Ceremony!

'Dulha' Varun Dhawan Chills With His Squad In Alibaug At His Wedding Festivities