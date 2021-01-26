Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Mehendi Ceremony Pictures Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Internet is inundated with the pictures of newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. While the duo tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends on January 24, 2020, Varun made sure to share a few glimpses of his wedding festivities on his Instagram page. After sharing pictures from his wedding and haldi ceremony, the Badlapur actor shared some beautiful snaps from Natasha's mehendi ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Varun is seen planting a kiss on Natasha's cheek, while in the other picture, the newlyweds are seen holding hands and smiling at each other. In the last picture, Natasha is seen sitting calmly in front of a floral backdrop, while Mumbai-based mehendi artist Veena Nagda applies henna on her hand.

With these dreamy pictures, Varun has left fans gushing over his and Natasha's colour coordinated outfits.

Meanwhile, Varun's family and relatives including his parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan, and brother Rohit Dhawan along with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and daughter Niyara Dhawan, have left Alibaug's The Mansion House.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan's Haldi Ceremony Pictures Have 'Groom Swag' Written All Over It

Earlier, rumours were rife that the Dhawan family is expected to throw a lavish reception party in Mumbai on February 2, 2021, but a family member of Varun squashed the false rumours and confirmed to a media portal that no such event has been planned yet.

Varun's actor-uncle Anil Dhawan said, "Asia kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we'll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you all are hearing is not true."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Receive The Sweetest Message From Shashank Khaitan; See Post