      Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Posing With Their Parents In This Unseen Picture Screams Love

      Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal may have returned back to the bay from their wedding venue but it seems like fans are still not over their intimate yet dreamy wedding. Several pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are still going viral on social media. The latest picture which was shared by one of the fan pages of Varun has the actor posing with his wife along with their respective parents.

      The beautiful picture has Varun Dhawan looking dapper in a white shirt which he has paired up with black blazer and pants. While Natasha makes way for the lovely bride in a pastel-coloured lehenga. The picture has Varun being flanked by Natasha's parents while Natasha can be seen standing beside her husband's parents. The click makes way for a perfect family portrait. Take a look at the same.

      Apart from that, another picture presumably from Varun Dhawan's Mehendi ceremony was also shared by the fan page. It has the Coolie No 1 actor striking a happy pose in a golden sherwani along with his squad. Take a look.

      Meanwhile, Varun recently took to his social media to share a token of gratitude to all his fans. He mentioned how he and his wife, Natasha have received so much of love and positivity over the last two days. The actor also thanked their wedding planning team for executing their wedding ceremony in a beautiful manner.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
      X