Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Receive The Sweetest Message From Shashank Khaitan; See Post

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on the receiving end of several congratulatory messages from the friends from the industry as well as their fans. While all the wishes being bestowed for the couple are all extremely special, the two received an endearing message from Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan. Shashank who was also present at the couple's wedding ceremony shared a post wherein he had some beautiful words for them.

Shashank shared an unseen wedding picture of the couple wherein Varun Dhawan is looking every bit the happy groom in his ivory-coloured sherwani while Natasha Dalal is the beaming bride in her pastel-coloured lehenga. The two can be seen posing with their wedding garlands around their neck. Along with the picture, Shashank also had a lovely message for them. The director wished that the couple remain the best friends as they were from the very beginning and add value in each other's lives. He also credited Natasha for having an abundance of patience in dealing with Varun. Take a look at the post.

The director's caption for the newlyweds read as, 'Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each other's lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you.'

