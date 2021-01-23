Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Veena Nagda To Be The Mehendi Artist For The Occasion; Read On

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to enter marital bliss tomorrow, on January 24. The couple along with their family was seen leaving for their wedding venue yesterday which happens to be the lavish The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. Now, the latest buzz state that renowned celebrity Mehendi artist, Veena Nagda will be applying Mehendi for the ceremony and she has been also spotted outside the wedding venue.

Not only that, but Veena Nagda also happens to be the most sought after Mehendi artist in B-town. She has earlier applied Mehendi to celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday and many others. Veena also happens to be a close friend of the Dhawan family. According to a news report in Spotboye, Veena had also shared a picture sometime back with Varun's mother, Laali Dhawan. This inevitably further raises the excitement surrounding Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Mehendi ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to a news report in WeddingSutra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be flying off to Turkey after tying the knot for their dreamy honeymoon. The report further stated that the couple's prime honeymoon destination will be the picturesque Ciragan Palace Kempinski, in Istanbul. Their destination, Ciragan Palace boasts to be amongst the most lavish and extravagant hotels around the world.

