Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Venue Is Nothing Less Than A Visual Delight; See Pics

Wedding bells will soon ring for childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on January 24 amidst their close family and friends. Earlier, the two along with their family were also seen leaving for the lavish wedding venue in Alibaug. Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot at the Mansion House resort which truly makes way for a dreamy destination.

The resort boasts of a beautiful wedding décor laden with pink flowers and garlands. The venue is also situated by the poolside which makes way for a lovely view. The cushioned seating along with the dining area is also colour-coordinated in pink. Take a look at the pictures.

In another picture, the poolside area is adorned with lanterns. It also has luxurious seating areas decorated with white curtains. Have a look at the same.

The private mansion also makes way for an excellent view of the sunset. The entire sight is at its surreal best. Check out the picture.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will be a small and private affair keeping the global COVID-19 pandemic in mind, and only the family members of the bride and the groom will be present. A source close to Varun told IANS, "It will be around 40 people from both the family gather for the occasion. They will stay in a resort in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26 and then the family and the couple return to Mumbai. So far, that is the information I can share. As far as I know, no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now because then the guest list would have to cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping COVID-19 in mind."

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Guest List To Be A Star Studded One; To Include These Celebrities?

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Along With Family And Bride-To-Be Natasha Dalal Leaves For His Wedding