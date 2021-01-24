Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Tie The Knot: The First Pictures Are Out!

Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood heartthrob has finally tied the knot with his lady love Natasha Dalal. The couple exchanged the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony that was held at Alibaug, today. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was attended by the family members and close friends of Varun Dhawan and Natasha.

Varun Dhawan took to his official social media pages and shared two candid pictures that were clicked during the wedding ceremony. "Life long love just became official ❤️", wrote the charming actor in his post. The film industry members, fans and well-wishers are now showering the newly-wedded couple with congratulatory messages on social media.

Natasha Dalal, the bride looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the wedding outfit in the white wedding lehenga, which is teamed up with matching diamond jewellery and choodas. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white sherwani, which is teamed up with a pastel blue shawl.

Varun Dhawan fell in love with Natasha Dalal, who was his batchmate in school, much before he made his entry into the films. However, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship for the longest time, as Natasha prefers to stay away from the limelight. But Varun Dhawan later made the relationship public through his official Instagram page and has been sharing pictures with his lady love since then.

