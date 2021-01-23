Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Head Off To Turkey For Their Honeymoon?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to enter marital bliss tomorrow in the plush, The Mansion House resort amidst their close family and friends. The couple was earlier spotted leaving for their wedding venue along with their family members. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the couple states that they will be heading off to Turkey for their honeymoon.

According to a news report in WeddingSutra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be flying off to Turkey after tying the knot for their dreamy honeymoon. The report also stated that the couple's prime honeymoon destination will be the picturesque Ciragan Palace Kempinski, in Istanbul. The Ciragan Palace boasts to be amongst the most lavish and extravagant hotels around the world.

Meanwhile talking about their wedding, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be tying the knot in a small and private ceremony keeping the global COVID-19 pandemic in mind, and only the family members of the bride and the groom will be present. A source close to the Badlapur actor told IANS, "It will be around 40 people from both the family gather for the occasion. They will stay in a resort in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26 and then the family and the couple return to Mumbai. So far, that is the information I can share. As far as I know, no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now because then the guest list would have to cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping COVID-19 in mind."

