Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Return From Alibaug; Make Way For A Happy Newlywed

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have now officially become man and wife after they tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends on January 24, 2020, at the Mansion House, Alibaug. The couple's wedding and Haldi ceremony pictures also took the internet by storm. Now, Varun has returned from Alibaug with his new bride and we cannot get enough of the lovely couple.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted by the paparazzi as they returned back to the bay wherein the couple posed for some pictures on the boat. Varun could be seen in a red kurta-pyjama while Natasha looked pretty in a light green traditional suit. In one picture, Varun can also be seen holding his wife's hand like the ever doting husband. Take a look at some of the pictures.

While Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned from their wedding venue today, their family members returned from Alibaug yesterday. Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan were also seen returning from Alibaug yesterday. The couple is now rumoured to head off to Turkey soon for their honeymoon.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Mehendi Ceremony Pictures Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

lso Read: Manish Malhotra Shares How He Got Emotional During Varun Dhawan's Wedding; See Post